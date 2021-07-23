The Hundred - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit: Naomi Dattani hits four boundaries in a row
London Spirit opener Naomi Dattani hits four consecutive boundaries in her quick-fire 34 to help set up a three-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston in the women's Hundred.
REPORT: Spirit stutter to win over Phoenix in women's Hundred
WATCH MORE: Watch Davies' superb slower ball to dismiss teen sensation Verma
