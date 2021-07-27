The Hundred: Jonny Bairstow, Smriti Mandhana, Quinton de Kock, Danni Wyatt star as Welsh Fire take on Southern Brave
Watch the best moments of the women's and men's Hundred matches on Tuesday as Welsh Fire took on Southern Brave at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
REPORT: Brilliant Bairstow checks out with another scintillating display for Welsh Fire
REPORT: Mandhana powers Brave to comfortable over Fire
