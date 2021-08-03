BBC Sport

The Hundred - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers: David Willey smashes six out of Lord's

David Willey smashes the ball out of Lord's to bring up his 50, eventually finishing unbeaten on a new men's Hundred high score of 81, as Northern Superchargers make 155-5 against London Spirit in The Hundred.

