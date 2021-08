England's James Anderson has KL Rahul caught behind for 84 to claim his 620th Test wicket, reducing India to 205-6 in the first innings on the third day of the first Test at Trent Bridge.

FOLLOW: England v India, first Test, third day Listen to live TMS commentary of the first Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the third day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.