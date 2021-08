Dom Sibley is caught behind for 28 by Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah with England leading India by 40 runs on the fourth day of the first Test at Trent Bridge.

FOLLOW: England v India, first Test, fourth day Listen to live TMS commentary of the first Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the fourth day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Four & BBC iPlayer.