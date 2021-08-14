England v India: England captain Joe Root brings up 150 with boundary as England close in on lead
England captain Joe Root hits a four to bring up his 11th Test 150 as England close in on the lead during the second Test against India at Lord's.
FOLLOW: England v India, second Test, third day Listen to live TMS commentary of the second Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the first day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.
Published
Section
- BBC Sport
Subsection
- The Hundred