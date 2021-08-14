Watch highlights as England captain Joe Root makes a second masterful century in the space of a week to leave the second Test against India deliciously poised after three days at Lord's.

Listen to live TMS commentary of the second Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the first day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.