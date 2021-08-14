Meet cricket-mad Amir Fareed from Birmingham, whose Sparkhill team competed in the Ramadan Cricket League in April 2021.

Set up by Warwickshire Cricket Board in partnership with Chance to Shine and supported by England's Moeen Ali, the project was created for young Muslim men during the holy month of Ramadan.

The tournament provides a friendly environment that celebrates sport and faith, and allows the teams to play cricket and socialise after breaking their daily fast.