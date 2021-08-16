Watch as India's Ishant Sharma removes Jonny Bairstow lbw for two via after a successful review to increase the pressure on England during the final day of the second Test at Lord's.

Listen to live TMS commentary of the second Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the final day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlaye