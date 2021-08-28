Craig Overton wraps up a stunning England victory with the eighth wicket of the morning session on day four of the third Test as Mohammed Siraj edges to Jonny Bairstow.

FOLLOW: England v India, third Test, Headingley - clips, radio & text

Watch highlights of the fourth day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.