England v India: Virat Kohli says his side 'love being written off' as tourists seal 157 run victory
India captain Virat Kohli says his side "love being written off" after the tourists recovered from finishing 191 all out in the first innings to seal a "special" 157 run victory over England in the fourth Test at the Oval.
REPORT: England crumble as inspired India sweep to victory
Watch highlights of the final day's play on Today at the Test from 19:00 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.
