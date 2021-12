Marnus Labuschagne edges behind to Jos Buttler but is given a reprieve as replays show Ollie Robinson bowled a front-foot no-ball on day two of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

FOLLOW LIVE: Ashes second Test - Australia v England

Watch highlights from every day's play of the second Ashes Test on BBC iPlayer from 18:00 GMT.