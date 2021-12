England suffer another dispiriting day in the Ashes as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne ground down the bowling on day one as a dominant Australia finish the opening day of the second Test in Adelaide on 221-2.

FOLLOW LIVE: Ashes second Test - Australia v England

Available to UK users only,

Watch highlights from every day's play of the second Ashes Test on BBC iPlayer from 18:00 GMT.