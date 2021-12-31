Racism in cricket: Azeem Rafiq 'encouraged' by parliamentary report
Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq says he is "encouraged" by a parliamentary report which recommends that the government should limit public funding for cricket unless there is "continuous, demonstrable progress" on eradicating "deep-seated racism".
Rafiq gave emotional testimony last year to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee about racism he experienced at Yorkshire.
