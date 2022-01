England's Tammy Beaumont tells BBC Sport that preparation has been "not ideal" but that the players are "ready to go and feeling good" for the multi-format Ashes - which starts with the first Twenty20 on Thursday (08:10 GMT).

Australia have held the Ashes for the past three series after away wins in 2015 and 2019 and a draw in 2017-18.

