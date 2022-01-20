Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace says criticism of the four-day County Championship following England's comprehensive defeat by Australia in the Ashes is unfair.

"If you ask (Glamorgan's Australia star) Marnus Labuschagne, who's now the best batsman in the world, he certainly enjoyed his time in county cricket and saw it as a real finishing school," says Wallace.

"He used county cricket to improve in leaps and bounds so hopefully there'll be a lot of English cricketers doing the same thing."

