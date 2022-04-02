Following India's exit at the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, teenage opening batter Shafali Verma had one consolation - she was awarded the Emerging Player of the Year prize at the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year awards in Delhi.

Verma made her international debut for India aged 15, in 2019, when she played in a T20 international against South Africa.

The 18-year old made a top score of 53 at the recent Cricket World Cup, against South Africa, but India failed to reach the semi-finals.

On receiving the award, Verma said "I hope to continue playing in the Indian team for the next 20 to 25 years. My aim would be to make the team win as much possible."

BBC India's Vandna Vijay met up with Verma prior to her playing at the World Cup to hear more about her background and ambitions for the future.