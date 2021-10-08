Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is relishing the prospect of having an Ashes face-off when Glamorgan go to Nottinghamshire in the County Championship Divison Two.

England bowler Stuart Broad is in line to bowl at Labuschagne when the teams face off on Thursday, 14th April.

Labuschagne says he was surprised there was no Broad or James Anderson in England's team in the first Ashes Test at The Gabba in December 2021.

The Australian believes England will get back on track after a slump in form.