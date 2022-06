Trent Boult rips through England's top three removing Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope on the second day of the third Test at Headingley.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v New Zealand, day two - radio, clips & text

Available to UK users only.

Watch Today at the Test on BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app from 19:00 BST every day.