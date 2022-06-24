England v New Zealand highlights: Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton combine for record breaking partnership
Watch highlights as Bairstow and Overton stage an incredible fight back as England recover from 55-6 on day two of the third Test at Headingley.
MATCH REPORT: England v New Zealand - Bairstow & Overton mount thrilling recovery
