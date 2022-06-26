England v New Zealand: Joe Root reverse-scoops Neil Wagner for six in third Test
England batter Joe Root produces a moment of "extraordinary brilliance" as he reverse-scoops Neil Wagner six on day four of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley.
