Watch highlights as England are set 296 to win by New Zealand and end day four of the third Test on 183-2 thanks to unbeaten half centuries from Ollie Pope and Joe Root at Headingley.

MATCH REPORT: England v New Zealand - Root & Pope shine as England hunt 296 to win

