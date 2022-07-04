England v India: Stuart Broad told to 'shut up' by umpire
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
England's Stuart Broad is told to "shut up" by umpire Richard Kettleborough after one too many complaints during the rearranged fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, day four - live text, clips and TMS commentary
UK users only
Watch Today at the Test on BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app from 19:00 BST every day.