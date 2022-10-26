T20 World Cup: Ireland fans dance in the Melbourne rain after shock win over England
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch the moment victory was confirmed and the celebrations that followed as Ireland beat England by five runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after rain stopped play in the T20 World Cup.
READ MORE: Excellent Ireland beat woeful England by five runs - reaction
WATCH MORE: Buttler & Hales out early as England wobble to 14-2
Available to UK users only.