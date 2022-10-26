Watch the highlights as Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie's brilliant 62 and a fine bowling performance helped Ireland to a famous victory over England in the T20 World Cup. Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was called off due to rain.

