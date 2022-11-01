T20 World Cup: Fast start for England as Alex Hales hits big against Tim Southee
England's Alex Hales clubs New Zealand bowler Tim Southee for three boundaries in the over to set the pace as England make a good start in Brisbane.
Hales departed for 52 off 40 balls with England on 81-1.
