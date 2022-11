Hasan Mahmud breathes a huge sigh of relief. It's a bit of a pie, in fairness - short and wide, but Rohit Sharma slaps it straight to point and it's caught by Yasir Ali, Hasan had earlier dropped Rohit.

FOLLOW LIVE:Rahul hits fifty as India dominate Bangladesh - clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE:Fielder loses trousers after embarrassing misfield