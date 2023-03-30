Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace tells BBC South East Today that their goal this season is promotion to Division One of the County Championship.

The former England assistant coach and ex-Sri Lanka boss was appointed by the Hove-based side in December.

T20 captain Ravi Bopara says Farbrace comes from a "winning background" while wicketkeeper Tom Alsop says the squad will learn from overseas signings such as Australia batter Steve Smith.

Sussex begin their Division Two campaign at home against Durham on 6 April.

