Jonny Bairstow responds to a question about returning to wicketkeeping for Yorkshire on his return from injury by calling it a "non-story", saying: "Why wouldn't I? Every time I've played for them, I've kept wicket."

Bairstow is expected to play two Championship matches for Yorkshire in May as he bids to be fit for England's one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes series against Australia.

