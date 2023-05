Ollie Pope says being named as England vice-captain for this summer's Test squad is "exciting" and a "big honour".

The Welsh Fire and Surrey batter will assist captain Ben Stokes in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, which begins on 16 June at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pope also talks about the loss of bowler Jofra Archer, ruled out for the hosts with a recurrence of the stress fracture in his right elbow.