From school to playing at Lord's in front of Heather Knight & Stephen Fry

Watch 15-year old team mates, Jaya and Maddy, compete in the annual National Hub competition at Lord's Cricket Ground hosted by the MCC Foundation.

The Finals mark the end of a 20-week tournament where teams from state schools compete for a chance to play at Lords, the Home of Cricket.

