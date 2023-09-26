England v Ireland ODI: Phil Salt hits 18 off first four balls
England opener Phil Salt makes a blistering start against Ireland with 18 runs off the first four balls of the match - an England ODI record.
Only one player has scored more than 18 runs in the first over of a match in ODI history - that was Graham Smith against England at Edgbaston in 2003.
