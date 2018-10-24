Cyclist Bradley Wiggins, who is aiming to become the first Briton to win the Tour de France, could consume as many as 9000 calories in a single day, according to his nutritionist Nigel Mitchell.

The rider, who is currently leading the prestigious race, will normally eat breakfast and snacks before the stage begins. He takes on more fuel during the race, consumes snacks on the team bus home, followed by an evening meal.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mitchell says while Wiggins' food intake is nearly four times as much as an average male, it is the best way to keep such "an exceptional athlete" in top condition.