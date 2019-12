Lance Armstrong's former personal masseuse tells BBC Radio 5 live that she was used by the cyclist as a "drugs runner" in the doping scandal.

Emma O'Reilly was also team assistant for the US Postal team and alleges that she rented a car in France to take the cyclist a package of pills.

She's been speaking to 5 live for "Peddlers - Cycling's Dirty Truth" a special in depth 5 live sport investigation at 19:00 BST on Monday which focuses on drugs in cycling throughout the Armstrong era.