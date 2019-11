Great Britain's men crash out of team pursuit qualifying in the opening event of the Track World Cup at Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Sam Harrison, Joe Kelly and world champion Andrew Tenant all tumbled and suffered skin abrasions as they slid along the wooden track.

World Champion Andy Tenant says the incident was "just something that can happen" when the riders are "millimetres" close and, despite the accident, believes the new team is "looking good".

Available to UK users only.