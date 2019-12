Geoffrey Boycott has welcomed the Tour de France to his home county but says starting the race in Yorkshire is like starting the Tour of Yorkshire in Paris.

Boycott says he has never cycled around Yorkshire and adds that he would jump at the chance to start the race if he was asked.

Leeds will host the start of the 2014 Tour de France. The peleton heads through Yorkshire on 5 and 6 July before moving south for a third stage, finishing in London.