GB track cycling Olympic champions Joanna Rowsell, Laura Trott and Dani King tell BBC Sport's Nick Hope they want to continue raising the profile of women's road racing by performing well at the IG London Nocturne on Saturday.

The trio, who have been training at the Goodwood Racing Circuit in Chichester, will make their UK road race debut with the Wiggle-Honda team.

Since launching in January, the Sir Bradley Wiggins-backed UK squad have impressed on the world circuit, winning 22 races, and head into the Nocturne Series event in London confident of further honours.