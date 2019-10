Jason Kenny says he likes to be seen by his rivals as "a bit of a bogeyman" ahead of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Kenny, who is also the reigning world Keirin champion, explains he likes to be "awkward" to his sprint opponents and be able to beat them in any type of tactical race.

Kenny memorably beat Gregory Bauge to sprint gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games.