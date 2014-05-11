Highlights from stage two of the Giro d'Italia which took took the race north towards the Giant's Causeway before heading back to Belfast on a coastal road, a route of 219km.

Germany's Marcel Kittel won a sprint finish in the Northern Ireland capital to take the stage victory.

The Giant-Shimano rider negotiated a tricky bend 350m from the finish and rode away from Nacer Bouhanni and Giacomo Nizzolo on the final straight.

Australia's Michael Matthews assumed the race leader's pink jersey from his Orica GreenEdge team-mate Svein Tuft after coming home eighth.