The inaugural Women's Tour in Great Britain has pitted together some of the world's best road cyclists, but in addition to the professional teams, development outfits such as Matrix Fitness Vulpine are also being given the chance to compete.

With an annual budget of under £100,000 - less than what many footballers earn in a week, not all rider currently receive a salary.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope goes behind-the-scenes with the team which helped develop British Olympic medallists Dani King, Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Pooley - and aspires to create more future stars.