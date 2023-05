Great Britain's women were beaten as Australia set a world record in the Track World Championships team pursuit final in Paris.

The Australians denied the British team of Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell a fifth straight gold in the event.

Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins won gold with 4:13.68 while Britain clocked 4:16.70 in for silver.

