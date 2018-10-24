Olympic champion Dani King tells BBC Breakfast how she has rebuilt her confidence after a "freak" road accident that left her in intensive care.

King, who won gold in the team pursuit at the London 2012 Olympic Games, suffered five broken ribs and a collapsed lung in a crash on a regular training route in south Wales after a member of her group hit a pothole.

In October, the 23-year-old decided to switch from track to road cycling to ride full-time for team Wiggle Honda.

