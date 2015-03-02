Britain's greatest female cyclist?

BBC Sport tells the story of Beryl Burton, the cyclist and housewife who set a record at the UK National Time Trial which still stands nearly 50 years later.

On 17 September 1967, Burton rode 277.25 miles in 12 hours along the roads and country lanes of Yorkshire, beating the men's world record that day.

She overtook all 99 men during the race, and offered men's champion Mike McNamara a Liquorice Allsort as an energy booster as she did so.

BBC Sport is paying tribute to pioneering women in sport in the run up to International Women's Day on 8 March.