Watch as a number of cyclists in the Paris-Roubaix spring classic go through a crossing despite the barriers being lowered, and only a few seconds before a train passes through.

The riders all make it safely across, while a policeman stops the rest of the bunch, who wait behind the barrier until the train arrives several seconds later.

French state railway company SNCF has called for police to take action against the cyclists who crossed after the barriers had been lowered.

Available to UK users only.