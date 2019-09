Britain's Lizzie Armitstead wins the women's elite race at the World Road Championships in Richmond, Virginia.

The Commonwealth champion won a reduced sprint despite having an attack on the final climb closed down, with Netherlands' Anna van der Breggen second and Megan Guarnier of the United States third.

Armitstead becomes only the fourth British women to win the prized rainbow jersey, following Beryl Burton, Mandy Jones and Nicole Cooke.