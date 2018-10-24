Peter Sagan makes an attack in the final 3km to win the men's elite race at the World Road Championships in Richmond, Virginia.

The Slovakian, 25, made his move on the penultimate climb of the 261.4km (162.4 mile) course and beat Michael Matthews from Australia and Lithuania's Ramunas Navardauskas, who came second and third respectively.

Britain's Ian Stannard led with 35km left but was caught - Ben Swift finished as the leading Briton in 22nd.

Watch highlights of the men's road race on BBC Two at 14:00 BST on Monday, 28 September.

Available to UK users only.