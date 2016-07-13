Why is Mont Ventoux an iconic Tour climb?

  • From the section Cycling

5 live Sport is guided by cycling journalists Jeremy Whittle, locals - including former Ventoux champions Eric Caritoux and Betty Kals - and cycling tourists up the 2,000m climb, ahead of stage 12 of the Tour de France.

We learn about the mountain's imposing Tour de France history, not least the tragic death of Britain's Tom Simpson in 1967, but also that it's one that people of all abilities can attempt.

To catch-up with the latest Tour de France reaction and analysis, download the BeSpoke podcast here.

Top videos

Top Stories

England all-rounder Ben Stokes
  • From the section Cricket
Premier League alternative awards
  • From the section Football
Former Premier League player
  • From the section Football
Richard Hawley
Joshua, Ruiz and Wilder
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments
Shirt composite
  • From the section Football