Sir Dave Brailsford tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that Sir Bradley Wiggins' use of a banned steroid before races was for a "medical need".

Wiggins' therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) were approved by British authorities and cycling's world governing body the UCI.

There is no suggestion either the 36-year-old or Team Sky, his former team, have broken any rules.

