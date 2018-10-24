Former British mountain bike champion Jenny Copnall has praised Jess Varnish for raising concerns about sexism at British Cycling – saying the rider was "very brave to speak out".

An investigation by British Cycling found its former technical director, Shane Sutton, used sexist language towards the 25-year-old. She says the Australian told her to "go have a baby", which he denies.

Copnall, who is now a coach, said: "I have always experienced a degree of discrimination as a result of speaking out.

"There has been a culture that hasn’t been conducive to being very inclusive."

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Saturday 29 October 2016.