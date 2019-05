Mike Jones - born and bred in south Wales in the Afan Valley - is amongst the fastest downhill mountain bikers in the world.

Since turning professional in 2013, the 24-year-old has raced against the best on the world’s most breathtaking downhill trails but insists his success has been built firmly on home soil.

BBC Sport Wales caught up with him ahead of the Downhill World Cup in Fort William, Scotland, on June 1-2.